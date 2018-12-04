GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police have asked for help identifying a suspect in a burglary at The Garden Grille on South Main Street.
Police said the thief is a stocky male, about 6-feet-tall, who was likely wearing a light colored ski mask, light colored hoodie, and pants.
Police said the man unsuccessfully attempted to remove the restaurant’s cash registers, but caused several hundred dollars’ worth of damage in the process.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (864 )942-8407.
