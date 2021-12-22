ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Detectives with the Asheville Police Department need help identifying a man who robbed at least three stores in Asheville.
The department described the suspect as a six foot tall man, weighing around 230 pounds and bald. In one of the robberies, he was seen leaving in a dark vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Impala.
Police said on Dec. 11, the suspect entered the checkout line at the Ingles at the 900 block of Merrimon. When the clerk opened the register, the man grabbed money from the drawer and ran off. The suspect also assaulted the clerk and pushed him down into the register till.
A suspect with a similar description went to the Ingles on the 20 block Tunnel Road on Oct. 3, according to the department. The suspect went to the register and bought a couple of beers, but quickly went back and grabbed money from the register as the clerk was helping the next customer. He then ran off.
We're told a third incident happened at the Ingles at the 600 block of Haywood Road, also on Oct. 3. The suspect went into the time, this time with a woman. Police said the woman looked as if she left the store, while the man went to the register with a bottle of wine in his hand. As the clerk was helping another customer. the suspect grabbed the money from the open register and ran off.
If you or anyone you know has information on these incidents, please call 828-252-1110.
