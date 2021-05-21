ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a man who broke into two ATMs.
According to police, in the early morning hours on May 12, a man tried breaking into both the drive-thru ATM and walk-up ATM along College Street. The man was not successful in breaking into the machines but did cause significant damage.
Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to call 828-252-1110.
MORE NEWS: SC Lottery players can win up to $700 million combined in weekend jackpot
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.