ANDERSON, SC ( FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson Police Department says they need help identifying the suspect pictured in reference to a shoplifting incident.
According to the Police Department, the incident occurred on May 5 at Academy Sports and Outdoors located at 3423 Clemson BLVD.
If anyone recognizes the person in the photo, they should contact the Anderson County Police Department.
