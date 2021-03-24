ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department has asked fort help identifying a man accused of assaulting multiple Ingles employees and customers.
The incident happened on March 21 at the store on Hendersonville Road.
"Fortunately, no one was injured," APD spokesperson Christina Hallingse said.
Hallingse said the suspect was seen leaving Ingles behind the wheel of a green, late 90s model Dodge Caravan.
Detectives still do not know what prompted the assaults, Hallingse said, and want to identify the suspect and hear his side of what happened.
Police ask anyone who can help identify the suspect to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
