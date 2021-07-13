RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherfordton Police Department needs help identifying a person involved in an incident at a store.
According to the police department, the person in the above photos is wanted for questioning in an incident at the Dollar General store.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Martin with the department at 828-287-5062.
