Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are asking for help identifying two suspects they say have engaged in fraudulent use of credit cards.
According to police, the two suspects, one male, one female, are believed to be using cloned cards created by the use of a skimming device.
Police say the cloned cards were used to make fraudulent charges in the Asheville area between May 6-8.
Anyone with information regarding the two suspects is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
