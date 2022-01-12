ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Asheville Police Department said they are trying to identify a woman who was found dead in a heavily wooded area near Verde Vista Apartments on Jan. 5.
Police say the body was found at 3:35 p.m. between Bleachery Blvd., Swannanoa River Road, and Verde Vista Apartments. The woman is described as a white female with a tattoo of Eeyore on her left calf and a cross on her right calf.
Police say the death is suspicious and they suspect foul play in this ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110 or contact the lead investigator Detective Coon at 828-271-6135. People can also submit anonymous tips using the TIP2APD app (search "Asheville PD" in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.
