SUMTER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Sumter, SC have asked for help finding a Charleston couple that never returned home.
Bettye, 79, and Joe Chambers, 86, were last seen as they left a Winn Street home in Sumter at about 3 p.m. Wednesday to return to Charleston.
They were traveling in a white 2006 PT Cruiser with a black top and S.C. license tag EWR-578.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or dial 911 immediately.
