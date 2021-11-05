ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Detectives need the public's help to find the man who demanded money and ran out of the Mountain Credit Union with a sum of cash, according to the Asheville Police Department.
According to police, officers responded to the bank at 2:56 p.m. which is located at 219 Haywood Street for a bank robbery. They say they were unable to locate the suspect in the area.
Police say the man got into a white SUV.
Officers say the man is tall, with a slim build, last seen wearing a black hoodie and mask.
If anyone would like to anonymously share information text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. It can also be shared by calling (828) 252-1110.
MORE NEWS: Troopers: Two sent to hospital after accident involving septic tank truck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.