ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Police need the public's help to find a missing man, according to the Anderson Police Department.
According to police, Billy Jo Martinez was last seen on Friday, Feb. 4 at the Goodwill on Clemson Blvd. Information about what he was wearing is unknown.
If anyone has information regarding his location, contact Det. Corporal Dustin Morgan at 864-231-2249 or send an e-mail to dmorgan@cityofandersonsc.com.
