Billy Jo Martinez

Billy Jo Martinez (Anderson Police Department/ February 10, 2022). 

 Anderson Police Department

ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Police need the public's help to find a missing man, according to the Anderson Police Department. 

According to police, Billy Jo Martinez was last seen on Friday, Feb. 4 at the Goodwill on Clemson Blvd. Information about what he was wearing is unknown. 

If anyone has information regarding his location, contact Det. Corporal Dustin Morgan at 864-231-2249 or send an e-mail to dmorgan@cityofandersonsc.com.

A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.