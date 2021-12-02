ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Police need the public's help to find a missing woman in Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Police say, according to her family, 47-year-old Bethany Collins Buckles has been missing since November 18.
Buckles is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 200 pounds, says police.
They say she drives a black Hyundai with NC tag #JDW3347.
If anyone has any information about the location of Buckles, contact the police with an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD app or texting TIP2APD to 847411 or call (828) 252-1110.
MORE NEWS: Deputies locate missing man
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.