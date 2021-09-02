WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Police are investigating a fraud cause and need the public's help to find the woman in these photos, according to he Westminster Police Department.
Police say the woman in the photos is using the name Noel Malugin. They say she has been involved in forgery crimes in Clayton, Georgia and in Westminster. Police also say the most recent crimes are tied to her have been at a couple of banks in Chattanooga, Tennessee this week.
Police say if anyone has information, contact 864-647-3222 or message the Westminster Police Department on its Facebook page.
MORE NEWS: Oconee County coroner under investigation by SLED
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.