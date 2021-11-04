FOREST CITY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Police need the public's help to identify the man in the photos as they investigate a larceny incident, according to Forest City Police.
According to police, the incident happened at Walmart in Forest City after a man reportedly stole a person's phone out of their purse while at Walmart.
Police say he then left the area in a silver vehicle.
If anyone has information to help identify the suspect in this case, call 828-245-5555 or 828-286-2911.
