ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Asheville Police Department needs the public's help to identify the suspect who robbed a bank in Asheville.
According to police, a man walked into Frist Citizen's Bank on 108 Patton Ave. at 3:31 p.m. demanding money from the teller, threatening them with a weapon.
Police say he left before officers arrived with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police also say the man is white, about 6 feet tall, and weighs between 225 - 275 pounds with short brown hair.
If anyone has information about this man, contact detectives by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or use the TIP2APD smartphone app.
Information can also be shared by calling 828-252-1110.
