GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman in Greenville.
According to Greenville Police, the woman was walking on North Main Street at around 12:04 p.m. when she told officers she was lost. They said she is unable to tell them her name.
At 2 p.m., police said the woman's family was located and they are on the way to pick her up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.