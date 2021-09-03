GREENWOOD, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenwood Police department says they are looking for a man after he robbed a woman at a Wells Fargo.
Police say this happened at around 10:30 this morning. They say a woman walked out of the Wells Fargo bank across the street from the Greenwood Mall when the Nicholas Lenning approached her, grabbed her, and took her money.
They say he fled on foot through the mall parking lot.
Police say detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Lenning on the charge of strong arm robbery.
If anyone has information regarding his location, contact 864-942-8405 or 864-942-8632 if it's after hours.
