ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate two men wanted for felony breaking and entering.
According to police, 31-year-old Brandon James Graham and 22-year-old Austin Jade Clark are believed to be in the downtown area.
Police say Graham is described as a white man, 5'7, 230 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes. Police also say he has a tattoo of "BLOOD MAKES YOU RELATED, LOYALTY MAKES YOU FAMILY" on his right arm and R2D2 on his right knee.
Clark is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, says police. They also say he has a tattoo of "DREAMER" and "STEAL YOUR FACE" on his right forearm and "SK8 OR DIE" on his left calf.
If have information on their location or sees them an an anonymous tip can be left by texting TIP2APD to 847411, or use TIP2APD smartphone app.
Information can also be shared by calling 828-252-1110.
