FOREST CITY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Forest City Police Department says it needs the public's help to identify the larceny suspect in the photo.
According to the Police Department, the suspect is a white female who stole a victim's debit card before proceeding to use it to buy $400 worth of items.
Police say this all occurred at the Forest City Walmart. They go on to say the woman left the area in a dark color Nissan Rogue with a SC tag. The last three digits on the tag are 267 says Police.
If anyone has information regarding the suspect, contact the Forest City Police Department at 1-828-286-2911.
