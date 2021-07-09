ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson Police Department needs the public's help to find a missing man in Anderson.
According to Anderson Police, 30-year-old Marcellous Owens was last seen about two weeks ago on Salem Street. They say Owens is homeless, but he does have family in Anderson. Owens is 5'10 and 150 pounds.
They say if any information concerning his locations should be forwarded to Det. Kreig Marzolf.
