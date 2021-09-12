GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Mauldin police officers evacuated a neighborhood after a resident found what they thought was a real hand grenade, according to Chief George Miller.
According to Miller, officers responded to the Forrester Chase Subdivision. Miller says the house where the object was found was evacuated as well as houses in the immediate area.
The Greenville County Bomb Squad also responded to the scene, says Miller.
He says the bomb squad determined that it was an insert training hand grenade that is used in military training. The bomb squad determined that it can be bought online and through military surplus stores, says Miller.
