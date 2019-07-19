WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) - Woodruff police say a fight between two family members resulted in one being stabbed Thursday night.
Chief Gregory Ryan tells FOX Carolina the altercation unfolded on Gateview Circle some time around 9 p.m.
Woodruff police and Spartanburg County deputies both responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m.
Upon arriving, we're told deputies quickly located both the suspect and the victim who police say they immediately provided medical assistance to until EMS crews arrived.
Police say the male victim was transported to the hospital and the suspect, identified by police as the victim's nephew, was arrested, after they say an incident that began as a verbal argument escalated into a stabbing.
Police say the motivation behind the stabbing is still unclear. Officers say as this investigation is ongoing, they are not releasing either person's names at this time.
According to police, the victim is in the hospital in critical condition.
