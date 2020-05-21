Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and Spartanburg Police Department are investigating the death of a man that died Wednesday night.
The coroner says 49-year-old Charles Chadwick Conyers was involved in an incident on Tiger Paw Court in Spartanburg.
Following the incident, Conyers was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:03 p.m.
Police said they were called to Tiger Paw Court for a disturbance with weapons just after 9 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they said witnesses informed them that Conyers and another man were wrestling on the floor when Conyers was stabbed.
Police said Conyers sustained a large laceration to the back of his left leg during the scuffle and another person was applying pressure to the wound when they arrived on scene.
The Spartanburg Police Department is not seeking a suspect. No charges have been filed nor is there a
threat to the public. At this point, all parties involved have been identified and interviewed.
"The Spartanburg Police Department is not seeking a suspect. No charges have been filed nor is there a threat to the public," said Major Art Littlejohn in a news release. "At this point, all parties involved have been identified and interviewed."
Littlejohn said the investigation is ongoing.
More news: Sen. Graham calls for investigation after he says ineligible Planned Parenthood affiliates received CARES Act funding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.