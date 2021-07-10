BELTON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Belton Police Department says that no criminal charges are being brought forward after they and other agencies responded to a reported hostage situation that turned into a standoff on South Main Street in Belton on Saturday, July 10.
According to the Interim Chief of Police for Belton Police Department Ross Richey, a man in his twenties and his mother were at a thrift store. He says the man had a firearm. He says officers were worried about the occupied Mexican restaurant next door and this threat of a hostage situation.
Richey says the suspect had his mother hostage at their family thrift store. He mentions that the mother left at her own free will, but the man refused to leave the store.
After two and half hours the man left unarmed and was taken into emergency protective custody.
On Monday, Belton police confirmed that no criminal charges are pending against the suspect involved in the incident. According to chief Richey, the mother claims that she was not held against her will and therefore, police determined that criminal charges were "not appropriate."
Chief Taylor with the Williamston Police Department said their station assisted.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
