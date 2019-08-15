GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greer police said they were called to investigate a report of a man walking into the Walmart Supercenter on Wade Hampton with a gun in his hand Thursday afternoon, but the investigation revealed he was only carrying sunglasses.
Police said they were called to the store around 12:35 p.m.
“Officers arrived shortly thereafter to search for the subject,” Lt. Patrick Fortenberry stated in an email. “Out of an abundance of caution officers did not allow any additional customers to enter the store until this incident could be investigated.”
Fortenberry said they reviewed surveillance footage and determined the man did not have a gun in his hand.
“… CCTV footage showed the subject had a pair of sunglasses in his hand,” Fortenberry said.
Police continued to look for the man in the store but later learned he had left before police arrived.
“There was no danger to the customers or employees as a result of this incident,” Fortenberry said.
Managers at the store said the store was open for business and safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.