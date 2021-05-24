ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson City Police Department said no one was hurt after shots were fired outside stores on Liberty Highway.
Police said they responded to the shooting call in the parking lot outside Walmart and a strip of retail stores at 3812 Liberty Highway.
Initial 911 calls reported one person was injured in the incident and taken to the emergency room in a personal vehicle, according to the Anderson County coroner, but police said there was not a gunshot victim.
Police say a man in a white tank top shot a gun and fled the scene in a gray Honda Odyssey toward Clemson Boulevard.
If anyone has information regarding the suspect, contact 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
