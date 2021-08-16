ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - An Asheville home was shot at and 27 shell casings were found outside Saturday night, according to the Asheville Police Department.
The department said around 10 p.m. on Aug. 14, officers went to Walton Street for multiple calls for gunshots. An occupied home had a bullet located inside and 27 shell casing from three guns were also found.
Detectives need help with information on this incident. Anyone who knows anything can call 828-252-1110.
MORE NEWS: SLED: Officials investigate deputy-involved shooting in Newberry County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.