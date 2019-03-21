Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, officers with the Spartanburg Police Department were dispatched to a home after they say they received a call about a domestic disturbance.
According to police, when they arrived at the home located on Redwood Circle, officers spoke with the complainant who stated that her husband had locked her out of the home after she informed him of her intentions to move out.
Officers say when they spoke to the suspect, Thomas Fleming, he was yelling and speaking in an angry manner to them before attempting to close the door in their face.
The responding officer's report says that the officer placed his foot in the door to prevent it from being closed and proceeded to walk into the suspect's home. Officers say after walking into the home, Fleming and the officer's bodies collided and a scuffle began.
According to police, the officer attempted to take the suspect to the ground when the suspect ended up on top of him, with his hands going for the officer's throat. The officer then directed his partner to tase the suspect. Police say Fleming was then instructed to place his hands behind his back which he refused multiple times. Police say he was stunned a second time, then taken into custody.
Fleming was arrested and charged for resisting arrest with assault. He's being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
More news: Coroner identifies driver killed in fatal collision on Abbeville Highway early Thursday morning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.