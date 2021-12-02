ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A police officer was involved in a crash, according to the Anderson City Police.
According to police, an officer called for assistance while chasing a suspect who resisted arrest. Police say the officer turned left from Martin Luther King BLVD. to Clemson BLVD when they were involved in a crash. Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
The officer and civilian were hospitalized with minor injuries, but nothing life-threatening, says police.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.