WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Troopers are investigating a crash that happened early on Thursday after a police officer was involved in a crash on I-40, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.
According to police, the crash happened at 5:26 a.m. near mile marker 19.
Police say Senior K-19 Officer Heath Pressley contacted the dispatch center stating he had been involved in a car crash. Police say the communications center began receiving calls about the car crash at 5:29 a.m., which is also when officers and emergency personnel responded to Pressley.
According to police, at 5:43 a.m. the first officer arrived on scene to find Officer Pressley sitting on top of a guard railing with the front half of the SUV hanging over.
Officer Pressley and his K-9 partner, Luke, were pinned inside, says police.
Emergency personnel were able to secure the rear bumper of the SUV, keeping it from falling nearly 200 feet below into Jonathan Creek, says police.
Officer Pressley and Luke were rescued from the vehicle.
Police say both, Officer Pressley and Luke, were able to walk. Pressley was taken to Mission Hospital by Haywood County EMS.
The North Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.