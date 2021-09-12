GAFFNEY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A police officer passed away today after a long battle with Covid-19, according to the Gaffney Police Department.
According to department, Officer Danny Coleman once served as a Reserve Police Officer for the department for several years before he passed away from the virus.
