ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA NEWS) - Police arrested a man wanted for multiple open warrants including sex offender on minor premises, according to the Asheville Police Department.
According to police, 58-year-old Dwight Bailey was identified as the suspect
Bailey also has warrants for communicating threats, and second degree trespassing, according to police.
Police say the charges are related to a recent incident at a church.
He is currently in custody at the Buncombe County Detention Center, police confirm.
