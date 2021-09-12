BELTON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Police seized guns and drugs after a traffic stop turned into a police chase in Belton, according to the Belton Police Chief Ross Richey.
According to Richey, at about 1 p.m. officers attempted to stop a dark green Jeep Cherokee for an improper tag violation after learning that the tag displayed was registered to a Cadillac. Police thought the Jeep was stolen, says Richey.
He goes on to say after the activation of emergency blue lights the Jeep accelerated in speed and attempted to elude police on a chase that spanned two counties.
According to Richey, a woman in the backset attempted to get out of the vehicle multiple times when it was in slow motion. Richey says at that time they did not know if they had a kidnapping situation.
When officers came upon congested traffic they used their due regard for the public's safety and stopped the vehicle pursuit, says Richey.
He says a few minutes later they were notified that the Jeep crashed in the 500 block of Rogers Road near Hwy. 8.
Police identified the suspect as Jonathan Carter, says Richey. He says Carter was in possession of 32 grams of a crystal like substance that field tested positive as Methamphetamine, 3 grams of marijuana, and two handguns, one 40S &W and one 9 mm. He says the 9 mm did have a round in the chamber.
Police say Carter is prohibited from firearms. They also say he has multiple distribution, manufacturing, and possession charges and was also involved in a chase with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office in August.
Carter has been charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, trafficking methamphetamine, failure to stop for blue lights, and other traffic offenses, says Richey.
He says Carter was admitted at Greenville Memorial Hospital with a non-life threatening head injury.
Richey says there were two other passengers in the Jeep, but they have not been charged at this time.
MORE NEWS: Police officer passes away after long battle with Covid-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.