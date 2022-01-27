ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after a suspect shot a residence multiple times.
According to police, officers responded to a residence on Shiloh Road at around 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 26 to investigate damage to the property. Police say they found multiple bullet holes on the side of the home and side door.
When the homeowner arrived, she showed officers more damage inside, including the refrigerator, walls, ceiling, couch and television, says police.
No one was present at the residence during the time of the shooting.
Officers say they recover 16 shell casings at the scene.
If anyone has any information about this case, contact police at (828) 252-1110. Or you send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search "Asheville PD" in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.
