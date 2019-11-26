SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg police said officers were called to the scene of an incident where a train struck a person just before noon on Tuesday.
Major Art Littlejohn said the incident happened along Crescent Avenue.
An official at the scene said the victim was taken to the hospital with injuries.
No other details were immediately available.
