GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said officers were involved in a chase involving a stolen vehicle on Haywood Road near I-385 in Greenville on Thursday.
A FOX Carolina crew member spotted law enforcement vehicles and other emergency vehicles near the BB&T at Haywood and Woods Crossing Road.
The SHCP website also lists troopers investigating a crash with injuries at that intersection.
The crash occurred around 1:46 p.m., per the website.
Police said the situation was still developing and more details will be forthcoming.
