ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Anderson City police are investigating a stabbing that happened at the Fairview Gardens Apartments.
Dispatch said a call came in at 9:35 p.m. in reference to a stabbing victim at Fairview Gardens Apartments.
Officers say the call came in as a drunk and disorderly call. The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital and they have a suspect in custody.
