GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Officers responded to a scene on Haywood Road in reference to a robbery with shots fired near the BB&T bank, according to the Greenville Police Department.
According to police, officers on scene provided a suspect vehicle description to responding officers in the area and the vehicle was found and stopped on Hwy. 291 at Mauldin Road.
Police say two suspects were arrested and the victim's property was recovered. According to police, no injuries or property damage was reported.
Officers determined that the victim's girlfriend had fired one shot in the air as the suspects were fleeing the scene, says police.
MORE NEWS: Coroner: One dead after being hit by car in Anderson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.