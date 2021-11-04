Shooting 1.jpg
Police respond to scene after woman was shot on John Street (FOX CAROLINA/ November 4, 2021).
PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Police are responding to a scene on John Street after one woman was shot, according to Pickens City Police.
According to police, a woman was shot by a man and appears to have non-life-threatening injuries. She has been taken to the hospital, says police.
Police say they already have the suspect in custody.
