SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Spartanburg City Police say they responded to a shooting at Stewart Park on Highland Ave. in Spartanburg on Saturday, July 17.
Police say one man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital by an ambulance. They say the man has non-life threatening injuries.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update the article when we learn more.
