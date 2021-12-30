ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Police need the public's help to find a man wanted on various charges including possession of a stolen gun, according to Asheville Police.
According to police, 38-year-old Jared Maurice Hatch is also wanted for larceny of a motor vehicle and four probation violations.
Police said Hatch is fair-skinned, five-foot-10 inches, weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He also has a tattoo of a bird on his right calf and a gun on his left shin, the name "Jayda" is on his right forearm, and the name "Karrin" on his upper right arm.
If anyone has information about his location, text TIP2APD to 847411 or use the TIP2APD smartphone app or call 828-252-1110.
