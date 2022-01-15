ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA NEWS) - Police are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted for multiple open warrants including sex offender on minor premises, according to the Asheville Police Department.
According to police, 58-year-old Dwight Bailey is five-foot-nine inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Police say he is known to often to be in the area of Patton Avenue near the Jeff Bowen Bridge and Leicester Highway.
Bailey has warrants for sex offender on minors premises, communicating threats, and second degree trespassing, according to police.
Police say the charges are related to a recent incident at a church.
If anyone has information regarding Bailey text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. Information can also be shared by calling 828-252-1110.
