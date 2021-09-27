SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg Police say they are responding near St. John Street and N. Liberty Street after an armed man was seen by a witness in the area.
According to police, the witness said that a man fired a shot in the air and pointed his gun at him before running from the area.
A text alert from the University of South Carolina Upstate says that the incident happened near the George Dean Johnson Jr. business school.
The alert says that the man was wearing baggy shorts and a white T-shirt. Students are being asked to avoid the area.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information about this incident.
