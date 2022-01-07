ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Police are looking for a suspect who broke into a local gun shop Friday morning and stole more than 30 guns, according to the Asheville Police Department.
According to police, officers responded to Carolina Guns and Gear on Sweeten Creek around 4:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, police discovered that the front door of the business had been removed. They also searched the area, but no suspect was found.
An employee of the business was able to confirm that a minimum of 33 handguns were stolen.
Officers also reviewed the surveillance footage, which showed the suspect entering the store and grabbing the weapons from a back wall and shoving them into a large black and red duffel bag. The footage also shows the suspect driving away in what appears to be a silver vehicle.
Police say the suspect is a white man, wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.
If anyone has information about this case, call 828-252-1110 or share the information by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or use the TIP2APD smartphone app.
