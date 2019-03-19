ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Asheville Police Department shared photos of their officers surprising a young boy on his birthday.
“When we hear someone wants police officers to visit their birthday party, we are happy to oblige,” the agency posted on Facebook.
Officers surprised a young boy named Blade, who they said admires Asheville police officers and their cars.
Blade thanked them by showing off his dance moves and a huge smile.
