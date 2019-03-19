ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Asheville Police Department shared photos of their officers surprising a young boy on his birthday.

Asheville police surprise boy on birthday (1).jpg

Officers with Blade and family (Source: APD)

“When we hear someone wants police officers to visit their birthday party, we are happy to oblige,” the agency posted on Facebook.

Asheville police surprise boy on birthday (2).jpg

Officers surprised a young boy named Blade, who they said admires Asheville police officers and their cars.

Asheville police surprise boy on birthday (3).jpg

Blade thanked them by showing off his dance moves and a huge smile.

