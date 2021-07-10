BELTON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Belton Police Department says they along with several other agencies are responding to a hostage situation that turned into a standoff on South Main Street in Belton.
According to the Interim Chief of Police for Belton Police Department Ross Richey, this is a stand-off situation that started as a psychiatric call. Richey says the suspect had his mother hostage at their family thrift store. He mentions they were able to get the mother out safely.
Richey goes on to say the suspect remains inside the family-owned store armed with a gun. However, there is a hostage negotiator on scene trying to get him to come out safely, says Richey.
Chief Taylor with the Williams Police Department said their station is assisting in this situation.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
