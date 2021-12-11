SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Police are responding to a scene at the Westgate Mall in Spartanburg after a robbery.
According to police, the suspect took the victim's purse, which had her keys inside.
Police say the suspect found her vehicle in the parking lot and stole it.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: 4 Upstate men in Tennessee on hunting trip stuck after tornado damages hotel, truck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.