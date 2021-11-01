EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Easley police say they arrested a man after a standoff on Monday at a home on Longview Terrace.
The suspect was identified by police as Matthew David Ragland and is charged attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, officers say.
Ragland was arrested and taken into custody after a strategic negotiation with the police department, according to officers.
No injuries were reported, EPD says.
