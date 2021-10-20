GREER, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Police are requesting the driver of a white van to contact the station for questioning after one person has died following a crash on East Wade Hampton Blvd. (Hwy. 29) in Greer, according to the Greer Police Department.
According to police, the crash happened a little after 2 p.m. on E. Wade Hampton Blvd. near the intersection of Hampton Road.
Police say the preliminary investigation into the collision indicates that a grey Mitsubishi Gallant and a burgundy Toyota Tundra were both headed east on E. Wade Hampton Blvd. Police say the Gallant hit the left side of the Toyota, which caused the truck to drive off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
Officers say the driver of the Toyota suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Spartanburg Regional Hospital for treatment, where he later died.
According to the coroner, they identified the victim as 73-year-old Myron Belcher.
The driver and passenger of the Gallant had non-life-threatening injuries and were treated on scene by Spartanburg EMS, says police.
Officers are asking the driver of a white van, possible a Ford Transit van, that may have witnessed the collision to contact the police at (864) 848-2151 so that investigators can speak with them.
