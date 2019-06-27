ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson police say one person has died after a shooting in Anderson early Thursday evening.
According to Anderson PD chief Jim Stewart, the shooting at the Stop-A-Minit gas station on E. River Street unfolded just before 6 p.m. The victim, from Iva, was reportedly shot twice in the chest according to Stewart. We're also told the shooting unfolded inside the store.
Stewart says a suspect is detained, and the investigation into a motive is underway as of writing.
FOX Carolina is working to get more updates as they become available. Stay tuned for the latest.
